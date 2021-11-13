Prudential Financial Inc. Buys 14,373 Shares of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 16.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 100,960 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,373 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Commvault Systems worth $7,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,851 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter worth $246,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 216.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,413 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,278,000 after acquiring an additional 278,582 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of Commvault Systems by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,494 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Summit Insights lifted their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Commvault Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

In related news, insider Gary Merrill sold 3,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total transaction of $299,045.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Commvault Systems stock opened at $67.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.12. Commvault Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.77 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of 75.27 and a beta of 0.60.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.09). Commvault Systems had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 3.18%. The business had revenue of $177.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Commvault Systems Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc engages in the provision of data protection and information management software applications and related services. It products category include Data Protection, Data insights, Storage, and Metallic BaaS. The firm also offers professional, managed, support, and training services.

