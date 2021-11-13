Prudential Financial Inc. Has $8 Million Stake in Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 51.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 62,468 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,285 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Quidel worth $8,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 2,644,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,827,000 after acquiring an additional 378,368 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 1,982.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 355,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,602,000 after acquiring an additional 338,837 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 502,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,329,000 after acquiring an additional 294,973 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 158.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 90,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,543,000 after acquiring an additional 245,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quidel by 58.6% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 440,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,480,000 after acquiring an additional 162,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Quidel from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Quidel from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $145.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on Quidel from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ QDEL opened at $143.68 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $138.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.76. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.04 and a beta of -0.20. Quidel Co. has a 12 month low of $103.31 and a 12 month high of $265.00.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $5.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.52 by $1.84. The company had revenue of $509.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $344.25 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 47.20%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Quidel Co. will post 7.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 6,167 shares of Quidel stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $873,925.57. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,832,357.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Quidel Company Profile

Quidel Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and market of rapid diagnostic testing solutions. Its portfolio includes rapid immunoassays, cardiac immunoassays, specialized diagnostic solutions and molecular diagnostic solutions. The firm products are directly sold to end users and distributors and for professional use in physician offices, hospitals, clinical laboratories, reference laboratories, urgent care clinics, universities, retail clinics, pharmacies and wellness screening centers.

