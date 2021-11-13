Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 2,330 Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 324,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $7,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 10,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 10,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 22,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,942 shares during the last quarter. 16.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PPC stock opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,445.28, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.08. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $29.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.39.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Pilgrim’s Pride had a positive return on equity of 18.24% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pilgrim’s Pride currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.60.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

Pilgrim’s Pride Corp. is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products to retailers, distributors and foodservice operators. It operates through the following segments: U.S., U.K. & Europe and Mexico. The company was founded by Lonnie A.

