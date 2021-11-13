Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 6,506 Shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 405,025 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,506 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $6,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 28,400 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 34,386 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $571,000 after purchasing an additional 2,677 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 70.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,107 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MOD stock opened at $11.37 on Friday. Modine Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $18.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $589.53 million, a PE ratio of 9.13, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 2.62. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.59.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.14). Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 18.25% and a negative net margin of 10.54%. The business had revenue of $478.90 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Modine Manufacturing from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

