Prudential Financial Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Prudential Financial Inc. lowered its stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,552 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,870 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Globe Life worth $8,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Globe Life by 41.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $60,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 343.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, Director Melissa Jane Buchan sold 1,700 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.08, for a total value of $156,536.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GL opened at $94.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $9.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $92.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.50. Globe Life Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.21 and a 52-week high of $108.22.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.50%. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a $0.198 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Globe Life’s payout ratio is currently 10.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Globe Life from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Globe Life has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $108.60.

Globe Life Profile

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

