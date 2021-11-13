Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 16,856 Shares of Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,950 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16,856 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.08% of Nielsen worth $7,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Nielsen by 25.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 49,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 1.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,828,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $168,200,000 after purchasing an additional 71,976 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 28.2% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 32,010 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 7,042 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Nielsen by 24.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,666,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,105,000 after purchasing an additional 332,160 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Nielsen by 23.4% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,030,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,424,000 after purchasing an additional 765,275 shares during the period. 98.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nielsen alerts:

NLSN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Nielsen from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Nielsen from $28.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.44.

Nielsen stock opened at $21.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.43. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $14.94 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.09. Nielsen had a return on equity of 21.71% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $869.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nielsen Holdings plc will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.01%.

Nielsen Profile

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

Featured Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NLSN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN).

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.