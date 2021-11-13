Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 4,859 Shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI)

Prudential Financial Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,739 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned about 0.27% of Nelnet worth $7,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Nelnet by 85.1% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 24,734 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 11,368 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $448,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Nelnet by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 72,726 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,471,000 after purchasing an additional 31,009 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Nelnet by 175.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,520 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 5,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in Nelnet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $706,000. 38.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 1,927 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.95, for a total value of $154,063.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 45.90% of the company’s stock.

NNI stock opened at $87.44 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 73.42, a current ratio of 73.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $81.75 and a 200-day moving average of $77.63. Nelnet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.14 and a 12-month high of $87.76.

Nelnet (NYSE:NNI) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $286.66 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 30.80% and a return on equity of 18.42%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Nelnet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Nelnet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.61%.

Nelnet, Inc engages in the provision of education-related products and services, as well as loan asset management. It operates through the business following segments: Loan Systems & Servicing, Education Technology, Services and Payment Processing, Communications, and Asset Generation and Management.

