Prudential (LON:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,462.60

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,462.60 ($19.11) and traded as high as GBX 1,513.50 ($19.77). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,499.50 ($19.59), with a volume of 2,840,454 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,570 ($20.51) to GBX 1,733 ($22.64) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,744 ($22.79) to GBX 1,800 ($23.52) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Prudential from GBX 1,466 ($19.15) to GBX 1,523 ($19.90) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,692.56 ($22.11).

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,473.35 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,462.17. The company has a market cap of £41.44 billion and a PE ratio of -22.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

