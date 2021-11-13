PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF) Trading 5% Higher

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PPERF)’s share price traded up 5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. 1,284 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 43,037 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.46 and its 200-day moving average is $0.43.

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PPERF)

PT Bank Mandiri (Persero) Tbk engages in providing general banking services. It operates through the following business segments: Corporate; Commercial; Retail; Treasury & Markets; Head Office; Subsidiaries-Insurance; and Other Subsidiary. The Corporate segment includes loans, deposits, and other transactions by corporate customers.

