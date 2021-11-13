Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires 418 Shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,992 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 418 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio’s holdings in Cannae were worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Cannae by 7.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 573 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Cannae by 1.9% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 47,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Cannae during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Cannae by 7.6% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Cannae by 3.5% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CNNE opened at $33.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.51 and a 1-year high of $46.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

Cannae (NYSE:CNNE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($1.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($1.19). Cannae had a net margin of 48.39% and a negative return on equity of 5.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cannae Holdings, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cannae from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Cannae Company Profile

Cannae Holdings, Inc engages in the management and operation of a group of companies and investments. It operates through the following segments: Dun & Bradstreet, Optimal Blue, Restaurant Group, and Corporate and Other. The Dun & Bradstreet segment offers business decision data and analytics. The Optimal Blue segment involves the secondary market solutions and actionable data services.

