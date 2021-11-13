Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Acquires New Stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $253,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $259,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Perella Weinberg Partners during the 2nd quarter worth $386,000. Institutional investors own 37.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWP stock opened at $13.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.86. Perella Weinberg Partners has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $17.44.

Perella Weinberg Partners (NASDAQ:PWP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Perella Weinberg Partners in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock.

Perella Weinberg Partners Company Profile

Perella Weinberg Partners provides investment banking services worldwide. The company offers strategic, financial, and tactical advice services in connection with executing complex mergers, acquisitions, company sales, and corporate divestitures, including carve-outs, joint ventures, and spin-offs, as well as relating to takeover preparedness and defense.

