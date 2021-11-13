Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Buys Shares of 2,844 OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,844 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $328,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of OceanFirst Financial during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $340,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on OCFC. Piper Sandler upgraded OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Stephens downgraded OceanFirst Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, OceanFirst Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.81.

Shares of OCFC opened at $22.01 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $15.63 and a 52-week high of $25.76. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 0.96.

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $87.02 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.56 million. OceanFirst Financial had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 27.87%. As a group, research analysts predict that OceanFirst Financial Corp. will post 1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. OceanFirst Financial’s payout ratio is currently 34.87%.

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as a savings and loan holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. Its subsidiary OceanFirst Bank, offers commercial and residential financing solutions, wealth management, and deposit services. It has retail branches throughout the state and in metropolitan New York City along with loan production offices in New Jersey, New York City and Pennsylvania.

