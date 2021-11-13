Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio Makes New $71,000 Investment in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK)

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,350 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 32.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,132 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 26.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 14,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 3,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) by 0.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,551 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,611,000 after buying an additional 5,250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.80% of the company’s stock.

NFBK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler cut Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 27th.

In other news, EVP Robin Lefkowitz sold 3,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.24, for a total value of $48,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Patrick Louis Ryan sold 5,000 shares of Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.48, for a total value of $82,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,251 shares in the company, valued at $696,296.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 7.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) stock opened at $18.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $917.03 million, a PE ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.71. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.85 and a 52 week high of $18.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) (NASDAQ:NFBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY) had a return on equity of 9.23% and a net margin of 36.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that Northfield Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)’s payout ratio is 37.96%.

About Northfield Bancorp, Inc. (Staten Island, NY)

Northfield Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its also involves in gathering of deposits and to a lesser extent, borrowing funds, and using such funds to originate multifamily real estate loans and commercial real estate loans, purchase investment securities including mortgage-backed securities and corporate bonds, as well as deposit funds in other financial institutions.

