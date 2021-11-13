PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) PT Raised to $50.00 at Evercore ISI

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) had its price objective upped by Evercore ISI from $44.00 to $50.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

PUBM has been the subject of several other research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James raised shares of PubMatic from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PubMatic from a buy rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $46.10.

PUBM opened at $39.40 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.95. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.91. PubMatic has a 52-week low of $21.61 and a 52-week high of $76.96.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.15. Research analysts forecast that PubMatic will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.44, for a total transaction of $394,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Steven Pantelick sold 1,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.47, for a total value of $30,462.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 207,907 shares of company stock valued at $6,669,259. Insiders own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 835,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,630,000 after acquiring an additional 340,213 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 59.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 824,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,643,000 after acquiring an additional 306,692 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 691,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,216,000 after acquiring an additional 81,969 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PubMatic by 89.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,650,000 after acquiring an additional 249,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in PubMatic in the first quarter worth $33,133,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.81% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

