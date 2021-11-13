Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 14,752 Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) by 5.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 293,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,752 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean were worth $8,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCCI. FMR LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 785,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,548,000 after acquiring an additional 446,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the first quarter valued at about $783,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 43.3% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,154 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 12.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 251,978 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,836,000 after acquiring an additional 27,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 109,737 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 10,772 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Carmine Falcone sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total transaction of $112,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 8.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up from $34.00) on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

NASDAQ HCCI opened at $34.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $834.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.28. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc has a 52 week low of $18.86 and a 52 week high of $36.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.94.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $123.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.94 million. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 16.64% and a net margin of 10.08%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc engages in the provision of parts cleaning and waste management services to the manufacturing and vehicle service sectors. It operates through the Environmental Services, and Oil Business segments. The Environmental Services segment includes parts cleaning, containerized waste management, vacuum truck services, antifreeze recycling activities, and field services.

