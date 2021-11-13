Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Acquires 2,105 Shares of BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,620 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of BrightView worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BV. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 127.4% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $47,000. Natixis Investment Managers International bought a new stake in shares of BrightView in the second quarter worth $135,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 77,554.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 8,531 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BrightView by 237.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 10,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 7,219 shares during the period. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BrightView alerts:

NYSE:BV opened at $16.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 128.93 and a beta of 1.41. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.25 and a 12 month high of $19.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.55 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BrightView from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. TheStreet upgraded BrightView from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded BrightView from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

BrightView Profile

BrightView Holdings, Inc is an investment company, which engages in the provision of commercial landscaping services. It operates through the following segments: Maintenance Services and Development Services business. The Maintenance Services segment provides mowing, gardening, mulching, and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance and specialty turf maintenance services.

Recommended Story: What is channel trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV).

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.