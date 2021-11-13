Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 639,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,500 shares during the quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned 0.06% of Kingstone Companies worth $4,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KINS. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth about $224,000. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 21,410 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kingstone Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Salzhauer Michael increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $669,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kingstone Companies by 3.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 49,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 1,606 shares during the period. 37.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KINS shares. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Kingstone Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.32. Kingstone Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $4.78 and a one year high of $8.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.07 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The insurance provider reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.55). Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 14.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Kingstone Companies, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. Kingstone Companies’s payout ratio is presently -25.00%.

Kingstone Companies Profile

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

