Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Has $7.28 Million Stock Holdings in Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International Co. (NASDAQ:NTIC) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 418,228 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 21,203 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Northern Technologies International were worth $7,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Northern Technologies International by 11.7% during the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 171,405 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,965,000 after buying an additional 17,985 shares in the last quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $360,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Technologies International during the second quarter worth $352,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Northern Technologies International by 11.2% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,149 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC acquired a new position in Northern Technologies International in the second quarter valued at about $591,000. 35.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th.

NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $16.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $152.59 million, a P/E ratio of 35.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.52 and its 200-day moving average is $17.05. Northern Technologies International Co. has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $21.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This is a boost from Northern Technologies International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. Northern Technologies International’s payout ratio is 100.00%.

About Northern Technologies International

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

