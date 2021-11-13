Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP)

Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. cut its stake in Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP) by 10.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 221,162 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,253 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.79% of Crescent Capital BDC worth $4,149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Crescent Capital BDC by 33.9% in the second quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 13,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new position in Crescent Capital BDC in the second quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Crescent Capital BDC alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on CCAP. Oppenheimer began coverage on Crescent Capital BDC in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on Crescent Capital BDC from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:CCAP opened at $20.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $585.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $21.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.95.

Crescent Capital BDC (NASDAQ:CCAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Crescent Capital BDC had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 116.79%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is a boost from Crescent Capital BDC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Crescent Capital BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

About Crescent Capital BDC

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc is a business development company. The fund focuses on originating and investing in the debt of middle market companies. It typically focuses on companies based in United States.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Crescent Capital BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crescent Capital BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.