Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) Expected to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.05) Per Share

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRPL) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for Purple Innovation in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 9th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.76. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Purple Innovation’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.33) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.24). Purple Innovation had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 35.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PRPL. UBS Group downgraded Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $34.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Bank of America cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $36.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Purple Innovation from $34.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Securities cut Purple Innovation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.50.

NASDAQ:PRPL opened at $13.34 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $20.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.33. The company has a market capitalization of $891.38 million, a PE ratio of 148.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Purple Innovation has a 52-week low of $13.26 and a 52-week high of $41.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Purple Innovation during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,233,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627,651 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 97.9% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 5.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Purple Innovation by 14.4% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 41,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,233 shares during the last quarter.

Purple Innovation, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of comfort technology products. It offers mattresses, bed pillows, seat cushions, mattress protector, and bamboo sheets. The company was founded by Terry V. Pearce and Tony Marion Pearce in 1989 and is headquartered in Lehi, Utah.

