Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) Lowered by William Blair

Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Latham Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.14. William Blair also issued estimates for Latham Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS.

Get Latham Group alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $26.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Latham Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $19.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Latham Group in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Latham Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.22.

Shares of NASDAQ SWIM opened at $23.44 on Friday. Latham Group has a 12-month low of $12.69 and a 12-month high of $34.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.09.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Latham Group by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,516,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,946,978 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 140.0% during the 3rd quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC now owns 172,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after purchasing an additional 100,901 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Latham Group by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,340 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,196,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BOKF NA bought a new stake in shares of Latham Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $569,000. 23.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Latham Group

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools. The company offers in-ground swimming pools, pool liners, and pool cover products. Latham Group, Inc was formerly known as Latham Topco, Inc and changed its name to Latham Group, Inc in March 2021. Latham Group, Inc was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Latham, New York.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Latham Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Latham Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.