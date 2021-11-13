Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Cut by Analyst

Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Wynn Resorts in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the casino operator will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.07. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wynn Resorts’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

WYNN has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $112.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $107.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.67.

Wynn Resorts stock opened at $93.95 on Friday. Wynn Resorts has a twelve month low of $78.55 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.48 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a PE ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.41.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The casino operator reported ($1.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.17) by ($0.07). During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($7.04) EPS.

In other news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.17, for a total value of $36,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WYNN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 569.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,590 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 30,271 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 7.0% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,511 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 75.7% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 180,455 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $22,619,000 after acquiring an additional 77,746 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 36,877 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts by 21.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,176 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.03% of the company’s stock.

About Wynn Resorts

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

