Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for Sysco Co. Issued By Piper Sandler (NYSE:SYY)

Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Sysco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Regan now expects that the company will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.78. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Sysco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS and Q2 2023 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

SYY has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.43.

NYSE:SYY opened at $76.21 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.46, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.48. Sysco has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $86.73.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $16.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.85 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 186.14%.

In other news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 7,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $578,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,579,040. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Cathy Marie Robinson sold 32,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.29, for a total transaction of $2,643,387.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 22,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Sysco by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Exeter Financial LLC boosted its stake in Sysco by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 19,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,554,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

