Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. Lowered by National Bank Financial (TSE:AQN)

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 9th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

Algonquin Power & Utilities (TSE:AQN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.18 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.18. The firm had revenue of C$648.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$548.20 million.

AQN has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$19.00 to C$20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC upped their price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities to C$22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price objective on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note on Monday, August 16th. CSFB set a C$16.00 price objective on Algonquin Power & Utilities and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “buy” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.31.

Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.82 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$18.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$19.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.52. The stock has a market cap of C$11.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a 12 month low of C$17.51 and a 12 month high of C$22.67.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through non-regulated renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

