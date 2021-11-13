Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Wendy’s Company Issued By Wedbush (NASDAQ:WEN)

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush cut their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wendy’s in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 10th. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.14 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wendy’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 34.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Oppenheimer raised shares of Wendy’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.38.

NASDAQ:WEN opened at $21.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.86. Wendy’s has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $29.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 144,038 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total value of $3,301,350.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,465,233 shares in the company, valued at $125,263,140.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 382,403 shares of Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total transaction of $8,940,582.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,297,290 shares of company stock valued at $30,438,162 in the last 90 days. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NFJ Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Wendy’s by 4.5% in the third quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 248,125 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Wendy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in Wendy’s by 339.9% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 118,553 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,580,000 after acquiring an additional 91,601 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 141.0% during the third quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 645,019 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,984,000 after acquiring an additional 377,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Wendy’s by 40.4% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,498 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.33% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

The Wendy’s Co engages in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It offers hamburgers and related products, such as chicken breast sandwiches, nuggets, chili, and baked potatoes, French fries, freshly prepared salads, soft drinks, milk, coffee, frosty deserts, and kid’s meals.

