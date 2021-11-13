Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Issued By William Blair

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) – Equities researchers at William Blair lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 10th. William Blair analyst B. Suri now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.07. William Blair has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ Q1 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.07 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS.

Get CCC Intelligent Solutions alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CCCS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of NYSE:CCCS opened at $12.52 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.29. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $16.11.

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $15.70 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $166.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.00 million.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Exos Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $229,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $253,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $297,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $378,000.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCC Intelligent Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.