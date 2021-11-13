Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Builders FirstSource in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Verron now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.52 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Builders FirstSource’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.85 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $7.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $58.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays raised their price objective on Builders FirstSource from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zelman & Associates upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up from $60.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research note on Tuesday. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.93.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR opened at $68.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.88. Builders FirstSource has a 1-year low of $33.92 and a 1-year high of $68.92. The stock has a market cap of $13.02 billion, a PE ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 2.31.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $5.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Builders FirstSource’s quarterly revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of Builders FirstSource stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total value of $497,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 39,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource by 337.3% during the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. 98.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Builders FirstSource Company Profile

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

