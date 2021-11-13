Quantum Resistant Ledger Trading 0.3% Higher This Week (QRL)

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on November 13th. In the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the dollar. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000416 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a market cap of $20.19 million and approximately $76,635.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $64,503.92 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,652.40 or 0.07212584 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.29 or 0.00400428 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $666.43 or 0.01033156 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.46 or 0.00087528 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $270.87 or 0.00419936 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.69 or 0.00270821 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00241241 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.80 or 0.00004343 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX Network hashing algorithm. It launched on June 26th, 2018. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 75,293,074 coins. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org . The official message board for Quantum Resistant Ledger is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf . Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer. “

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

