RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $12.00 target price on the aerospace company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 12.46% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. is an Israel based company involved in the military and commercial aerospace industries. The Company specializes in Avionics systems Digital Video Recorders, Ground Debriefing Stations, Stores Management Systems, Flight Data Recorders, Inertial Navigation Systems, Trainers Upgrades, Avionics systems for the UAV market, and Electro optic cameras for airplanes and armored vehicles. “

Shares of NASDAQ RADA opened at $10.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.49. RADA Electronic Industries has a 52-week low of $7.08 and a 52-week high of $14.80.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 21.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RADA. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the third quarter worth $76,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 45.6% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,934 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the first quarter worth $168,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 63.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,198 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 6,263 shares during the period. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RADA Electronic Industries in the second quarter worth $183,000. 50.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile

Rada Electronic Industries Ltd. Operates as a defense technology company. It develops, manufactures and sells defense electronics, including avionics solutions (including avionics for unmanned aerial vehicles and airborne inertial navigation systems), airborne data/video recording and management systems and tactical land-based radars for defense forces and for border protection systems.

