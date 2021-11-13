Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) Shares Down 13.1%

Rallybio Corp (NASDAQ:RLYB)’s stock price dropped 13.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $16.39 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 5,253 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 123,777 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

RLYB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Rallybio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on Rallybio in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.90.

Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $0.52. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rallybio Corp will post -5.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Leaf Venture Partners L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Rallybio during the 3rd quarter worth $40,462,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,137,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,229,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Rallybio in the 3rd quarter valued at about $73,000. 42.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Rallybio (NASDAQ:RLYB)

Rallybio Corporation is a clinical-stage biotechnology company committed to identifying and accelerating the development of therapies for patients with severe and rare diseases. Rallybio Corporation is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut.

