Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $6.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:RPID opened at $17.23 on Friday. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a 1 year low of $16.34 and a 1 year high of $27.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39.

RPID has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Rapid Micro Biosystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Rapid Micro Biosystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

