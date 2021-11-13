RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 41.61% and a negative net margin of 1,468.46%.

RAPT traded down $0.26 on Friday, reaching $37.28. 283,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,063. RAPT Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $14.63 and a twelve month high of $43.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.22.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.86.

In related news, insider William Ho sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.69, for a total transaction of $89,070.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Group Ii Lp Column sold 68,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $2,141,775.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 2,975 shares of company stock worth $91,244 and have sold 165,356 shares worth $5,602,099. Insiders own 26.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of RAPT. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 481.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 346,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after acquiring an additional 287,146 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.62% of the company’s stock.

About RAPT Therapeutics

Rapt Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on discovering, developing and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients in oncology and inflammatory diseases.. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

