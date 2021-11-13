Raymond James Analysts Give Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) a C$23.75 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$23.75 price objective on Summit Industrial Income REIT (CVE:SMU.UN) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$18.50 to C$22.50 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.75 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$17.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, CIBC lifted their target price on Summit Industrial Income REIT from C$21.50 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$22.53.

Summit Industrial Income REIT has a one year low of C$5.22 and a one year high of C$12.00.

