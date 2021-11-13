Raymond James Comments on TransAlta Renewables Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) – Stock analysts at Raymond James decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TransAlta Renewables in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $20.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for TransAlta Renewables’ FY2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The firm had revenue of C$92.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$108.70 million.

RNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a C$22.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a C$21.00 price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta Renewables presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$20.50.

RNW stock opened at C$19.04 on Thursday. TransAlta Renewables has a 1 year low of C$16.94 and a 1 year high of C$24.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$19.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$19.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.45, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of C$5.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.37.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th were given a $0.0783 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. TransAlta Renewables’s payout ratio is 184.31%.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

