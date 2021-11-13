Raymond James Increases Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Price Target to C$4.50

Pipestone Energy (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Pipestone Energy from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pipestone Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.50.

OTCMKTS BKBEF opened at $3.12 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.76. Pipestone Energy has a 52 week low of $0.38 and a 52 week high of $3.30.

Pipestone Energy Corp. is an oil and gas exploration and production company, which focuses on developing its condensate assets in the Pipestone area of Alberta. The company was founded on January 4, 2019 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

