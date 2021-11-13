Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE trimmed its holdings in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 0.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 453 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies accounts for about 1.9% of Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $5,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 448.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $88.86 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52-week low of $64.52 and a 52-week high of $92.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $87.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.70. The company has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.38.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.18. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The company had revenue of $16.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 19th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 18th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 92.73%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RTX shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.54.

In other news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.54, for a total transaction of $271,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

