Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is an information services and human resources company. It offers recruitment advertisement, employment placement, staffing, education, housing and real estate, bridal, travel, dining, beauty, automobiles and others. Recruit Holdings Co. Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Shares of Recruit stock opened at $70.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Recruit has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $70.71. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.12. The firm has a market cap of $117.80 billion, a PE ratio of 66.53 and a beta of 1.10.

Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter. Recruit had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 7.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.62 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Recruit will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Recruit Company Profile

Recruit Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated human resource services. It operates through the following business segments: Human Resources (HR) Technology, Media and Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment offers platforms for job searching such as Indeed and Glassdoor.

