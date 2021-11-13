Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.28), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:RXRX traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 826,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,233. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.73. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $15.72 and a 1-year high of $42.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 21.92 and a quick ratio of 21.92.

RXRX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 29.81% of the company’s stock.

About Recursion Pharmaceuticals

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development.

