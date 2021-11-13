Red Emperor Resources (LON:RMP) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,117.34

Red Emperor Resources NL (LON:RMP) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,117.34 ($14.60) and traded as high as GBX 2,715.10 ($35.47). Red Emperor Resources shares last traded at GBX 2,696.29 ($35.23), with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 38.58 and a quick ratio of 38.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,685.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,136.35. The company has a market capitalization of £14.18 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,855.59.

Red Emperor Resources Company Profile (LON:RMP)

Red Emperor Resources NL, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and project identification activities. The company was incorporated in 2007 and is based in West Perth, Australia.

Further Reading: What is the Federal Reserve?



Receive News & Ratings for Red Emperor Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Emperor Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.