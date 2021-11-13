Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.29.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

NASDAQ RRGB opened at $19.83 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $41.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.53 million, a P/E ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.75.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 31.28% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $277.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.19) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.75 per share, with a total value of $108,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 16,118 shares of company stock worth $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2,408.7% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 376.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 906 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 1,847.3% in the second quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 1,697,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,126 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 30.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

Featured Story: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.