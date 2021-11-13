Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $275.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.95 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 45.31% and a negative net margin of 6.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.19) earnings per share.

Shares of RRGB traded down $0.69 on Friday, reaching $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 325,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,987. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.42. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RRGB. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, CL King began coverage on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.29.

In related news, CFO Lynn S. Schweinfurth acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.75 per share, for a total transaction of $108,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.57 per share, with a total value of $225,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $359,113. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.65% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

