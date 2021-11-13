Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Acquired by Thrivent Financial for Lutherans

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) by 42.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 55,199 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,546 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.05% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals worth $30,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 938,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $524,015,000 after buying an additional 282,535 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $112,501,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,396,000. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 605.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 145,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,351,000 after buying an additional 125,015 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 227.5% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 150,758 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,204,000 after buying an additional 104,718 shares during the period. 82.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on REGN. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $842.00 to $844.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lowered shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $669.00 to $706.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $699.24.

REGN opened at $631.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $67.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $441.00 and a 1 year high of $686.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $608.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $578.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $15.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.81 by $5.56. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 51.65%. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.68 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 63.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director George L. Sing sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $672.50, for a total transaction of $672,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director P Roy Vagelos sold 10,039 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.04, for a total value of $6,525,751.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 239,845 shares of company stock valued at $155,980,140. Company insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Article: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.