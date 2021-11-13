Regional REIT (LON:RGL) Receives Coverage Pending Rating from Shore Capital

Regional REIT (LON:RGL)‘s stock had its “coverage pending” rating reissued by Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports.

RGL has been the subject of several other research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Regional REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price target on shares of Regional REIT in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Regional REIT alerts:

LON RGL opened at GBX 90 ($1.18) on Thursday. Regional REIT has a twelve month low of GBX 70 ($0.91) and a twelve month high of GBX 93.20 ($1.22). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 88.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of £464.16 million and a PE ratio of 28.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 88.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 148.78.

In related news, insider Frances Daley acquired 70,309 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 88 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £61,871.92 ($80,836.06).

Regional REIT Company Profile

Regional REIT Limited ("Regional REIT" or the "Company") and its subsidiaries (the "Group") is a United Kingdom ("UK") based real estate investment trust that launched in November 2015. It is managed by London & Scottish Property Investment Management Limited, the Asset Manager, and Toscafund Asset Management LLP, the Investment Manager.

Featured Story: What is Elliott Wave theory?

Receive News & Ratings for Regional REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regional REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.