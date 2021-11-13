Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.

Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Regulus Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) by 13.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,551 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.77% of Regulus Therapeutics worth $463,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.27% of the company’s stock.

Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile

Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.

