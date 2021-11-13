Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share.
Shares of RGLS stock remained flat at $$0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,521,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,066,362. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.79. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.40 and a 1 year high of $2.32.
Several research analysts have commented on RGLS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th.
Regulus Therapeutics Company Profile
Regulus Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of drugs targeting microRNAs. Its two lead product candidates, RG-012 and RGLS4326, are in clinical development. RG-012 is an anti-miR targeting miR-21 in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease.
