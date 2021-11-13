Rempart Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,162 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 850 shares during the quarter. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Sun Life Financial were worth $1,038,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 387,209 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,957,000 after acquiring an additional 17,012 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $233,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 361.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 265,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,706,000 after acquiring an additional 208,161 shares during the last quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 831,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,923,000 after acquiring an additional 148,194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Life Assurance Co Of Canad Sun purchased 440,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,000,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLF. Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and set a C$64.00 price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on Sun Life Financial from C$75.00 to C$73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.50.

SLF stock opened at $56.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.92 billion, a PE ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.05. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.50 and a 12-month high of $57.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.99.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 10.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.444 per share. This is an increase from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 23rd. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 36.29%.

Sun Life Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Sun Life Financial Canada, Sun Life Financial United States, Sun Life Financial Asset Management, Sun Life Financial Asia, and Corporate. The Sun Life Financial Canada segment offers individual insurance and wealth, and group benefits and retirement services.

