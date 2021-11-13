Rempart Asset Management Inc. Purchases 3,720 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Rempart Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 397,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,720 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for approximately 3.9% of Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Rempart Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $18,437,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $820,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 10,441,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,885,000 after purchasing an additional 854,970 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $319,000. Finally, MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 2,612,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $118,299,000 after purchasing an additional 13,026 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $50.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $209.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $23.73 and a 1-year high of $52.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.13 and its 200 day moving average is $46.78.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 11.20% and a net margin of 23.82%. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.87%.

WFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

