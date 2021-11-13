Renaissance Technologies LLC Acquires 19,100 Shares of First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 80,100 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 19,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in First Internet Bancorp were worth $2,481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,643 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 2,998.0% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 3,688,355 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,299 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in First Internet Bancorp by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,878 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in First Internet Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $226,000. 69.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Internet Bancorp stock opened at $44.98 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $32.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $443.23 million, a P/E ratio of 9.59 and a beta of 0.82. First Internet Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $24.45 and a fifty-two week high of $45.92.

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 13.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 EPS. On average, analysts predict that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. First Internet Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of First Internet Bancorp from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

First Internet Bancorp engages in the provision of online commercial and retail banking products and services. It offers first-lien residential mortgage loans, consumer loans and credit cards & CRE loans in Indiana and other parts of the midwest in the form of office, retail, industrial, and multifamily loans, with credit tenant lease financing.

