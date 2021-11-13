Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Lifeway Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWAY) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 482,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,508 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 3.09% of Lifeway Foods worth $2,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Lifeway Foods by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LWAY opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.55. Lifeway Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.51 and a 52 week high of $8.09.

Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 10.50% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business had revenue of $29.16 million for the quarter.

In other news, Director Ludmila Smolyansky sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.42, for a total value of $54,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 35,338 shares of company stock valued at $191,667 in the last 90 days. 52.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.

