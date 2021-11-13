Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 31,500 Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) by 63.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 31,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 896 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $147.89 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.50. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a one year low of $138.10 and a one year high of $164.36.

