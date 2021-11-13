Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 46,700 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB) by 72.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 46,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLAB. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $1,891,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 17.3% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,980 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the first quarter worth $582,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 229.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 22.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,665 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,774,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Silicon Laboratories alerts:

SLAB stock opened at $202.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 6.37 and a quick ratio of 6.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $158.04 and a 200-day moving average of $149.30. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.65 and a fifty-two week high of $207.14.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $184.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.20 million. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 249.72%. Silicon Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Summit Insights raised Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $179.15.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, President Robert Matthew Johnson sold 4,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.74, for a total value of $761,726.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 4,953 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.38, for a total value of $749,785.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,188 shares of company stock worth $5,925,245 in the last quarter. 2.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB).

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.